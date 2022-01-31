Leamington police officers receive commendations for going above and beyond the call of duty

Warwickshire police officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team were among those to receive commendations for going above and beyond the call of duty at an awards event recently.

Inspector Wayne Boulton picked up a commendation on behalf of the team for their work on Operation Switch.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in June 2020 following two murders, the operation was designed to help alleviate community tension as well as protecting those people vulnerable to gangs and county lines.

Chief Supt Emma Bastone presents commendations to the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Despite being at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team worked tirelessly using intelligence to disrupt runners for county lines gangs, safeguarding individuals at risk of being cuckooed and making more than 20 arrests – seizing drugs, cash and weapons.

The awards event took place at the force's Leek Wootton headquarters last week.

Sgt Mark Calvert, PSI Roger Hazelwood and Det Cons Mark Lowndes, Tristan Pettitt and Emma Mackay were all presented with a commendation in recognition of their dedication, commitment and professionalism when dealing with two serious sexual offence cases.

After a woman reported being assaulted in Leamington, the team’s efforts resulted in crucial CCTV evidence being secured and the defendant being jailed for nine years.

PCs Charlotte Davis and Calum Samson.

Also among those to be commended at the event were PCs Charlotte Davis, Calum Samson and Adam Fletcher.

Together they performed CPR and attempted to save the life of a man who was found hanging in Atherstone in May 2021.

The professionalism and quick actions of PCs Leanne Ganley and Leah Hathaway were also recognised after they were the first officers on scene at a collision in September 2020.

The pair found an unresponsive patient but managed to re-establish a pulse and carried out CPR until the ambulance arrived.

SC Adam McGill receives his commendation from Chief Supt Emma Bastone.

The “significant” contribution of Det Con Damian Murray to the demanding area of tackling online child sexual abuse was also acknowledged during the ceremony.

DC Murray has demonstrated enthusiasm and professionalism in his work – becoming a subject matter expert and has helped to not only bring perpetrators to justice but also identify, protect and support those targeted, exploited and sexually harmed by criminals online.

Chief Inspector Darren Webster was commended for his role as firearms commander as part of Operation Heddle in November 2020.

An event in Rugby that had the potential for severe disorder, CI Webster’s leadership skills, professionalism and decision-making along with the hard work of officers and commanders ensured it passed without incident.

The quick-thinking, proactive work of PC Chris Batchelder was also highlighted during the ceremony.

Out on patrol in Rugby in April 2021, PC Batchelder noticed a suspicious vehicle, which led to the arrest of a man who was wanted by numerous forces in connection with more than 20 theft offences relating to catalytic converters.

Special Constable Adam McGill was commended having come across a serious two car collision near Stratford while off duty in November last year.

SC McGill was able to keep the patients calm, give first aid until paramedics arrived and relay critical information to the control room, which ensured a swift response from emergency services.

Chief Supt Baker and Chief Supt Bastone said: “The impact that COVID has had on local policing since March 2020 simply cannot be overstated.

“In this job no two days are the same, but in spite of the challenges thrown at them during the pandemic, one thing that has remained consistent is the commitment of our officers, staff, specials and volunteers to ensuring the force’s vision and values are implemented.

“They have carried on in the face of adversity – some even moving away from their families to keep on doing the job – all with the ultimate aim of catching criminals, bringing people to justice and keeping our communities safe.

“Over the course of the two ceremonies we heard about incredible feats of bravery and impressive operational outcomes as well as great partnership working, support for the most vulnerable members of our community and a host of other remarkable achievements.