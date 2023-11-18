Leamington Police take to streets as part of crackdown on soaring knife crime
The crackdown comes after data was released last month by the Office for National Statistics, which showed a big increase in weapon possession
Leamington Police have been out on foot this week talking to people about knife crime.
Police from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team did a knife sweep in Church Lane, Whitnash, as part of Operation Sceptre.
They have also been visiting business and licensed premises in Leamington town centre to hand out information regarding OP Sceptre.
Operation Sceptre is a force wide knife crime initiative to get weapons off the streets.