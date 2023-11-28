Leamington Polish Centre launches Christmas present appeal for orphaned children in Ukraine

The Becoming Santa appeal in collaboration with LKQ Euro Car Parts provides presents for youngsters in the war torn country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leamington Polish Centre has again launched a Christmas appeal to provide presents to orphaned children in Ukraine.

The Becoming Santa appeal, in collaboration with LKQ Euro Car Parts, allows people to give specific gifts to youngsters in the war-torn country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, last year campaign supporter David Harrop sent toy lorries to a young boy named Davyd who received the gift on Christmas morning.

A poster for the Become Santa appeal.

David said: “The surprise and sheer joy in his eyes brought tears to mine on Christmas Day.

"He painted a picture for me which I have cherished ever since, it made my Christmas.

"Davyd is still in the care of the Sisters of Saint Joseph in the monastery, so I will be sending him another gift to make his Christmas using the Become Santa scheme this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last year's campaign was a resounding success, with more than 1,000 Christmas presents delivered to bring the joy to children like Davyd who are in need.

Little Davyd receiving the Christmas gift from David Harrop on Christmas morning in the monastery where he now lives cared for by the Sisters of Saint Joseph in central Ukraine. Picture supplied.

"Building on this momentum, we are excited to make the Become Santa 2023 initiative even more magical.

"This year, participation has been made more accessible than ever.

"Supporters are invited to visit Belveder.co.uk and personally select children they wish to purchase presents for, streamlining the process and making it a truly personalised experience.”

Gifts can be dropped off at the Aid for Ukraine shop at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington or Stratford On Avon Fishing and Outdoors Ltd.