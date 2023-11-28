Leamington Polish Centre launches Christmas present appeal for orphaned children in Ukraine
The Leamington Polish Centre has again launched a Christmas appeal to provide presents to orphaned children in Ukraine.
The Becoming Santa appeal, in collaboration with LKQ Euro Car Parts, allows people to give specific gifts to youngsters in the war-torn country.
For example, last year campaign supporter David Harrop sent toy lorries to a young boy named Davyd who received the gift on Christmas morning.
David said: “The surprise and sheer joy in his eyes brought tears to mine on Christmas Day.
"He painted a picture for me which I have cherished ever since, it made my Christmas.
"Davyd is still in the care of the Sisters of Saint Joseph in the monastery, so I will be sending him another gift to make his Christmas using the Become Santa scheme this year.
"Last year's campaign was a resounding success, with more than 1,000 Christmas presents delivered to bring the joy to children like Davyd who are in need.
"Building on this momentum, we are excited to make the Become Santa 2023 initiative even more magical.
"This year, participation has been made more accessible than ever.
"Supporters are invited to visit Belveder.co.uk and personally select children they wish to purchase presents for, streamlining the process and making it a truly personalised experience.”
Gifts can be dropped off at the Aid for Ukraine shop at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington or Stratford On Avon Fishing and Outdoors Ltd.
The deadline for drop-offs is December 11.