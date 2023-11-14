Leamington Polish community commemorates 105th anniversary of Poland regaining independence

The Independence Day holiday celebrates the restoration of Poland’s national sovereignty in 1918, at the end of the First World War and after 123 years of rule by Prussia, Austria and Russia.

Polish people living in and around Leamington have commemorated the 105th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence.

Poland’s Independence Day holiday celebrates the restoration of its national sovereignty in 1918, at the end of the First World War and after 123 years of rule by Prussia, Austria and Russia.

The Polish Centre in High Street hosted the celebration event on Remembrance Sunday.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad with women from the Polish community in Leamington at the commemorative event. Picture supplied.

The occasion included distinguished guests including the chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Sidney Syson, the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Alan Boad, Cllr Sarah Boad, Cllr Carl Harris, and esteemed veterans.

Leamington Polish Centre secretary Dawid Kozlowski said: “The presence of these honoured guests added significant weight to the event, emphasizing its importance in recognizing the historical milestones and sacrifices that have shaped Poland's journey to independence.

"The evening unfolded with a harmonious performance by Karolina, Aneta, and Julia, leading attendees in the singing of beloved Polish songs.

"This musical interlude not only set a beautiful tone for the evening but also fostered a strong sense of unity and cultural pride among the attendees.“A heartfelt appreciation goes to the Association of Butchers and Meat Makers of the Republic of Poland, especially to Agnieszka and Claude, for curating a gastronomic experience that showcased the best of Polish meat as part of the promotion in the United Kingdom.

Picture from the event at the Polish Centre in Leamington. Image supplied.

"Their culinary expertise added a delectable touch to the celebration, and we express our gratitude for their dedicated efforts in promoting Polish flavours.“Special recognition is extended to the Institute of National Remembrance for the captivating exhibition commemorating 150 years of Polish independence movements.

"The exhibition added depth to the event, allowing attendees to reflect on the historical significance of the day.

In total, the event drew around 300 visitors.

Picture from the event at the Polish Centre in Leamington. Image supplied.

Dawid added: "This turnout stands as a testament to the collective spirit that unites us in celebrating our rich Polish identity.

"We extend our sincere thanks to all who attended and contributed to making this event a resounding success.