Leamington poppy appeal team set to bring 'poppy shop' back to the town

The Leamington Poppy Appeal team are set to bring back their 'poppy shop' to the town.

Previously the team have run a stall or a shop inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre and they will be returning to the centre this year but in a different location.

Patricia Edgington, organiser of the Leamington Poppy Appeal, said: "It is great news that the Poppy Appeal is up and running again this year.

The poppy store inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in 2019

"We are pleased to announce that there will be a Poppy Shop on the ground floor of The Royal Priors (the old Top Man).

"This will be formally opened by the Mayor of Leamington on Saturday October 30 at 10.15am. and we look forward to seeing you all again this year.

"Poppy boxes have been placed in essential shops in Leamington, Whitnash, Lillington, Cubbington, The Shires and Bishops Tachbrook so that, if there should be any restrictions put into place, you will still be able to get your poppy to wear with pride. .

"Arrangements are also being made for the usual Remembrance Sunday Parade on Sunday November 14.