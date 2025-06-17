Leamington powerlifter is still among best in the world despite 18-year break

Bally Cheema competing at the WDFPF World Powerlifting Championships in Rome.

A Leamington powerlifter is still among the best in the world despite an 18-year break from international competitions.

Bally Cheema recently competed in the WDFPF World Powerlifting Championships in Rome where, representing Team GB, he finished eighth out of 20 elite lifters.

He also used his participation in the event as way to raise more than £2,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support under the social media hashtag #DeadliftsForADifference.

Bally said: “Conditions were intense, the degree heat my more than 35 degrees, we had no air conditioning and and spent over 12 hours waiting to lift.

Bally Cheema with his father at the WDFPF World Powerlifting Championships in Rome.

"It genuinely felt like a real-life Colosseum event, which was fitting given the location.”

Bally, a two-time World Powerlifting Champion, had set himself the challenge of breaking into the top ten and to prove he still belongs competing at world level.

Bally said: “I’m proud to say I hit that mark.

“One of the best parts of the trip was having my parents there with me.

“My dad has always been my coach, and having him and my mum in Rome made it even more special.

“I’m equally thankful for the support of my wife and two daughters, who’ve been behind me every step of the way especially during the tough moments of training and weight cuts.”

Next for Bally is the European Championships in Horncastle this September where he will have the honour of representing Team GB on the international stage again with a home advantage and in cooler conditions this time.

Bally’s progress can be followed on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/bally_singh_cheema/