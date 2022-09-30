Leamington preschool celebrates 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted inspector

Telford Preschool in Leamington is celebrating after a recent inspection by Ofsted resulted in it being given an ‘outstanding’ rating.

In their report, made after the inspection in June, the inspector has said: “Children demonstrate enthusiasm on their arrival at the pre-school.

“They demonstrate extremely high levels of involvement and focus in their learning.

Telford Preschool staff are celebrating an outstanding rating for the school from Ofsted and also having received a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) Award (pictured). Picture supplied.

"They are inquisitive and passionate and they engage fully in the wide range of learning experiences on offer.

“Leadership is highly effective and leaders have developed a thoughtful, creative and ambitious curriculum that offers interest and challenge.

"Children's emotional well-being is exceptionally well supported and nurtured.

“The children are exceptionally independent learners.

"Children develop superb large-muscle skills, including strength and stamina.

"They behave impeccably.

"Communication and language development take priority in the pre-school.

The inspector adds: “Parents are, without exception, delighted with the service on offer to their children.”

The preschool was also praised for its "highly effective culture of safeguarding”.

In July, the school also received a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) Award from Warwickshire County Council - which celebrates high quality special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

The preschool has said: “We’re so very proud of our team.

"Early years practitioners work hard to provide a Preschool that is welcoming and nurtures each child’s individual development.

"This is only one part of our story - we’ll continue to strive for even better for our children and families in our community, invest in training and evolve with the times.”