Leamington primary school children create artwork for Protest exhibition in town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leamington primary school pupils have created impressive artwork for a public exhibition in the town centred around the theme of protest.
Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) have worked with Sydenham and Milverton Primary schools to put on the Protest in Art exhibition at the East Lodge in Jephson Gardens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asked to produce work in any medium about peace, climate change and ocean pollution, the children created an eclectic mix of 2D and 3D pieces under the guidance of the LSA members Lynne Gougeon and Andi Dunn, Art Lab’s Libby Esler and with support of teaching staff, Ms Denny, Mrs Prager and Ms Mason.
The exhibition, for which admission is free, will be running until Saturday March 3 (Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10:30am to 3:30pm and Sundays from 11am to 3:30pm) with a private viewing this Saturday (February 24).