Leamington primary school children create artwork for Protest exhibition in town

Leamington primary school pupils have created impressive artwork for a public exhibition in the town centred around the theme of protest.

Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) have worked with Sydenham and Milverton Primary schools to put on the Protest in Art exhibition at the East Lodge in Jephson Gardens.

Asked to produce work in any medium about peace, climate change and ocean pollution, the children created an eclectic mix of 2D and 3D pieces under the guidance of the LSA members Lynne Gougeon and Andi Dunn, Art Lab’s Libby Esler and with support of teaching staff, Ms Denny, Mrs Prager and Ms Mason.

Some of the artwork by Sydenham and Milverton Primary School children in the Protest exhibition at the East Lodger Gallery in Leamington. Picture supplied.