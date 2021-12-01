Leamington programme to help young men is praised by town mayor and High Sheriff of Warwickshire following homecoming event

Leamington mayor Susan Rasmussen and The High Sheriff of Warwickshire Lady Min Willoughby de Broke have praised a mentoring programme which helps young men who live in and around the town.
A Band of Brothers Leamington is part of a national charity committed to addressing 'the epidemic of isolation and alienation of young men', which leads them into lives of crime, violence and addiction.
Cllr Rasmussen and the high sherriff spoke recently after she attended an event hosted by the branch to celebrate the latest cohort of young men to complete its 12-week Quest for Community mentoring programme.
Cllr Rasmussen said: "Something really amazing is happening in Leamington.
And the high sheriff added: "I found the whole evening incredibly moving and am in awe of the young men who have taken the first steps to help themselves find the right road.
“I have to say that from the moment I walked in the room I felt the most amazing vibe.
"It has been wonderful to celebrate the achievements of the young men, along with acknowledging and thanking the many volunteers who make the scheme possible.”
The young men who sign up to the programme rely on a large community of volunteer men from all walks of life offering a supportive environment for them to make positive changes.
There is an 82 per cent reduction rate in reoffending rates from the young men who take part in the programme.
To find out more about A Band of Brothers Leamington including how to volunteer to help visit https://abandofbrothers.org.uk/communities/leamington-community/