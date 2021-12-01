Leamington programme to help young men is praised by town mayor and High Sheriff of Warwickshire following homecoming event

From Left to Right: Susan Rasmussen the Mayor of Leamington with Michael Boulton, Brandon Aldridge, Rhys Taylor (All young men having completed the 12-week mentoring programme with A Band of Brothers Leamington) and Lady Min Willoughby de Broke - The High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

Leamington mayor Susan Rasmussen and The High Sheriff of Warwickshire Lady Min Willoughby de Broke have praised a mentoring programme which helps young men who live in and around the town.

A Band of Brothers Leamington is part of a national charity committed to addressing 'the epidemic of isolation and alienation of young men', which leads them into lives of crime, violence and addiction.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rasmussen and the high sherriff spoke recently after she attended an event hosted by the branch to celebrate the latest cohort of young men to complete its 12-week Quest for Community mentoring programme.

The homecoming event hosted by a Band of Brothers Leamington.

Cllr Rasmussen said: "Something really amazing is happening in Leamington.

And the high sheriff added: "I found the whole evening incredibly moving and am in awe of the young men who have taken the first steps to help themselves find the right road.

“I have to say that from the moment I walked in the room I felt the most amazing vibe.

"It has been wonderful to celebrate the achievements of the young men, along with acknowledging and thanking the many volunteers who make the scheme possible.”

A Band of Brothers Leamington logo.

The young men who sign up to the programme rely on a large community of volunteer men from all walks of life offering a supportive environment for them to make positive changes.

There is an 82 per cent reduction rate in reoffending rates from the young men who take part in the programme.