Leamington Pump Rooms plan 'called in' for further consideration amid concerns

The decision to relocate some departments of Warwick District Council’s customer service to the space currently occupied by the shop at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington could be reconsidered amid concerns over cost and design.

Liberal Democrat councillors have asked for the decision, made by the council’s cabinet earlier this month, to be ‘called in’ with party members claiming that those who made the call did not have sufficient information.

They would also like further consideration given to the idea of moving the customer services to a vacant part of Leamington Town Hall.

The issue will be discussed by the district council at a meeting tomorrow evening (Wednesday July 26).

At the same meeting the authority will also receive a petition signed by more than 2,300 residents objecting to the relocation plans.

The wording of the petition says: “Built in 1814 to be Leamington Spa's main attraction for residents and visitors

and very successful as it is the new Warwick District Council has not yet abandoned the plan to locate customer services of its housing department in the space currently occupied by the shop selling local arts and crafts.

"There is an empty room for this in the town hall - where it belongs.”

The council will decide on the action it will take in regard to the petition.