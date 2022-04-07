Leamington pupils recognised for their efforts in helping people less fortunate

Children from a primary schools in Leamington have been recognised with an award.

Each of the pupils had been nominated for a Rotary Stars award by a member of the public, Sue Melville.

Olivia and Alfie Cartwright from Radford Semele Primary School, Ronnie May Mcintyre from St Joseph’s Primary in Whitnash and Ebony Pierce from Whitnash Primary were all recognised as Rotary Stars.

Ebony Pierce from Whitnash Primary receiving her award

They all give up their time to make, collect, decorate and help to pack Rotary shoeboxes for less fortunate children in eastern Europe.

Sue said: “It is so lovely for these young people to be recognised for just being kind, caring young people”.

Sue has been filling Rotary shoeboxes for many years for children in eastern Europe including the Ukraine.

“Sending love in a box” has always been her slogan and Sue is also looking to fill another 200 boxed and is welcoming help.

Olivia and Alfie Cartwright from Radford Semele Primary School with their parents

Local Rotarian Margaret Morley went to each of the schools to present a certificate and badge to the pupils. Every school has also been presented with a plant.

Margaret said: “It is so lovely for Rotary to be able to recognise young people for acts of kindness, but we are dependent on schools and members of the public to nominate these young people.

"We are now looking forward to recognising young people for their efforts especially connected with the crisis in the Ukraine.”

To nominate Stars or find out more about shoeboxes contact Margaret on [email protected] or call 07711 294 166.