Leamington railway station car park will be closed next week

An image of how the new station forecourt will look ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions.

The main car park at Leamington railway station will be closed next week.

This is to allow the redevelopment of the station forecourt and underpass to take place, ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions, taking place at Leamington's Victoria Park.

The forecourt car park will be closed from February 21 - not date has yet been set for its reopening.

Chiltern Railways said customers are requested to park in the Chiltern car parks in Old Warwick Road and to allow more time for your journey. Blue Badge parking remains unaffected.

The redevelopment of the station forecourt will include:

~ The development of a new public space in the station forecourt to create a welcoming hub on arrival

~ Improved public transport connectivity

~ The refurbishment of the station underpass to improve the route between the station and town centre

~ The installation of new wayfinding signs

~ Increased cycle racks and storage