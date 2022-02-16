Leamington railway station car park will be closed next week as part of its major revamp

An image of how the new station forecourt will look ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions.

The main car park at Leamington railway station will be closed next week.

This is to allow the redevelopment of the station forecourt and underpass to take place, ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions, taking place at Leamington's Victoria Park.

The forecourt car park will be closed from February 21 - not date has yet been set for its reopening.

A view of what will be the new station entrance

Chiltern Railways said customers are requested to park in the Chiltern car parks in Old Warwick Road and to allow more time for your journey. Blue Badge parking remains unaffected.

The redevelopment of the station forecourt will include:

~ The development of a new public space in the station forecourt to create a welcoming hub on arrival

~ Improved public transport connectivity

A view from what will be the new station entrance

~ The refurbishment of the station underpass to improve the route between the station and town centre

~ The installation of new wayfinding signs

~ Increased cycle racks and storage

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “Our beautiful station is getting the investment it needs to become an integrated transport hub, making it easier for us all to get around, using public transport and other modes of active travel. What a wonderful Commonwealth Games legacy that will be, one that we’ll be building upon as we take forward wider plans for the regeneration of Royal Leamington Spa.”

Helen Peters, Board Director and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Culture and Tourism Business Group, added: “The funding from the Local Growth Fund has been the catalyst for upgrading Leamington Spa station and this is a fantastic example of partnership working for the benefit of residents and visitors who will be heading to the town during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and beyond.”

Eleni Jordan, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said:

“We are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver these exciting improvements that will enhance Leamington Spa station. This project will make the station an even better place for visitors and regular customers to use, both during the Commonwealth Games and afterwards. Chiltern Railways is working with partners across the region to play our part in delivering a successful