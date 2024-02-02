Leamington rapper and busker to host music nights at new venue in the town centre
Clint Bruder, aka Brudez, is inviting musicians, artists, music makers to the weekly event at Guapa in High Street on Thursday evenings from February 29.
Performers can have their sets recorded and filmed.
Admission is £4 with a proportion of the proceeds going to the artists.
