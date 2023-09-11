Register
Leamington rapper and busker wants to hold workshops at schools in and around the town

By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST
A Leamington rapper and busker wants to hold language workshops with schools around the town so he can help youngsters show how they can overcome difficulties through vocal expression in the way he did as a child.

Clint Bruder, aka Brudez, struggled with dyslexia when he was at school but has since gone on to perform in various bands and support artists including Bad Manners, The Selector and Ronnie Size as a member of as a member of Electrik Custard.

He said: “Having dyslexia, I struggled at school.

Clint Bruder, aka Brudze. Picture supplied.Clint Bruder, aka Brudze. Picture supplied.
"The teachers didn’t seem to understand me and I became very withdrawn.

"I turned to playing about with words to begin with and these developed into rhyming couplets.

"I became obsessed with putting these to rhythms and landing on the beats.

"This gave me a focus but at the same time allowed me to express how I was feeling through talking out loud.

"I love busking, I absolutely love it.”

"I am working with a SEND teacher so that I meet the requirements of the National Curriculum.”

For more information about Brudez you can find him on Facebook, Instagram at brudez_oninsta, Youtube and Spotify.

He can be booked to perform at various different types of events including birthdays, business functions and weddings.

To speak to Brudez Call 07872 579820

