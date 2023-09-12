Leamington residents and businesses set to benefit from £8 million fibre broadband boost

The town is one of 19 new locations being announced by Openreach today (Tuesday September 12) for a major ultrafast broadband upgrade. Around 27,000 homes and businesses in the town are expected to benefit.

Leamington is ready to embrace the future as it joins more than 2,800 UK communities in having access to Openreach’s Full Fibre broadband network.

The ‘once-in-a-generation’, full fibre, broadband upgrade will let thousands of people connect to devices at gigabit-capable speeds, while safe in the knowledge they have broadband capacity for decades to come.

Around 27,000 homes and businesses in the town are expected to benefit.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults, more predictable and consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s partnership director for the Midlands, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach.

"We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.

“The latest details and timescales will be available on our website as the build planning progresses.”

More than 3,200 Openreach employees live and work in the West Midlands.