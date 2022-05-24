Leamington residents invited to get in the royal spirit with competitions and a picnic in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee

Stephanie Kerr (left) and Alison Shaw from BID Leamington. Photo supplied

The Right Royal Picnic, taking place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday, June 4 between 11am and 6pm, has revealed the details of a host of competitions being held at the event – and visitors are being urged to take part.

The free-to-attend picnic is being hosted by BID Leamington, in partnership with Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and Warwick District Council, and families can bring a picnic and enjoy a day of live music and entertainment, fairground rides, demonstrations, activities and contests.

The Best Dressed Competition will invite people to wear their finest and most fabulous outfits, and entrants will be invited to join a parade where judges will be looking for the wow factor.

The parade will begin at the Bandstand at around 2.30pm, and judges will be presenting prizes to both the winner and runner-up, with the grand prize valued at £100.

Top bakers will be able to channel their inner Mary Berry in the Right Royal Bake-Off competition which invites people to bring their royal-inspired cakes, tray bakes and foodie creations to the competition tent by 12 noon.

Categories include the ‘best cake’ and ‘best tray bake or other creation’ for adults aged 18 and above, youngsters aged between 11 and 17 and children under the age of 11.

The winners and runners-up will be announced at 2pm, with the grand prize valued at £100.

The Jubilee crochet corgi dog dhow will invite keen crafters to get creative and crochet a Corgi or make their own handmade Corgi.

A Corgi pattern can be downloaded and entrants are asked to bring their creations to the competition tent from 11am where they will be displayed until 5pm.

Finally, people of all ages can take part in the Jubilee colouring competition which will invite entrants to colour in a bespoke poster designed by local artist Amelia Renfrew, which can also be downloaded from the website.

Categories include adult, youth and children, and artwork will be displayed in the competition tent from 11am, with judging taking place at 4pm.

The judges will select winners and runners-up, with the grand prize valued at £50.

Alison Shaw, of BID Leamington, said: “We are extremely excited for the Right Royal Picnic which should provide people with the perfect way to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“There will be a whole host of fantastic, fun competitions taking place and we’re hoping to see as many people as possible take part.

“With best dressed, baking and getting creative, there’ll be something for everyone to enter and enjoy, and we have some fantastic prizes up for grabs.

“This along with everything else taking place throughout the day will make it a fantastic event.”