The Friends of Christchurch Gardens are asking townspeople to help them with a litter pick at the park

A community group is appealing for Leamington residents to help its members to clean up a park in the town centre this coming weekend.

The Friends of Christchurch Gardens is asking townspeople to take part in a litter pick at the park, which is better known as Top Park, on Saturday (February 11) from 11am to noon.

Litter pickers and bags will be provided at the noticeboard meeting point.

Members of the public joined the Friends of Christchurch Gardens at a litter pick in November. Photo credit: David Chantrey

Those attending may wish to bring suitable gloves.

Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Holy Trinity Church nearby is generously providing refreshments to fuel volunteers’ work.

Friends chair Alison Chantrey said: “We’re really looking forward to meeting new friends and old after a short break in December and January.

"We’d love you to join us and to learn more about our work to protect and enhance the gardens.”

