Leamington residents want action taken against "over-concentration "of HMOs in their area

Members of the Clarendon Residents’ Group. Picture supplied.

Members of a Leamington residents group are demanding action against the "over-concentration" of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in their area.

Around thirty members of the Clarendon Residents’ Group met with their councillors, Cllrs Chris King, Colin Quinney and Geraldine Cullinan, representatives from the Police, and Warwick District Council’s (WDC) portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment Cllr Judy Falp, at St Patrick’s Irish Club last Tuesday (October 18), to discuss the issue.

Group members had also hoped that WDC Leader Cllr Andrew Day and chief executive Chris Elliott, as well as the portfolio holder for planning Cllr John Cooke and The Universoy of Warwick’s director of engagement Andrew Todd would also attend but none were able to do this.

Group representatives Gillian Holden and Carrie Terry gave an account of their numerous meetings with council officers in planning, contract services and private sector housing.

They told residents they believe “it is now patently clear that Warwick District Council policy around HMOs is neither enforced nor fit-for-purpose when it comes to matters of planning, refuse collection, night noise and anti-social behaviour”.

These conclusions were corroborated by the police representatives who confirmed that controlling night noise, whether street or party-related, was not in their remit.

Cllr Falp, whose portfolio covers noise nuisance, agreed that there is no current policy provision that can help mitigate the night noise issues arising from the huge number of densely populated HMOs in our midst.

Clarendon resident and new group member Chris Reynolds said: “It’s appalling that neither the university nor the council want to take any responsibility for the disturbance, detritus and dilapidation that have become a feature of life in this ward.

"Action is required before more residents are forced to relocate.”