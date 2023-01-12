Leamington rotarians celebrate another successful Trees of Light campaign

More than 150 people donated to the annual Christmas campaign, which raised £4,400 for The Myton Hospices.

The Leamington Tree of Light.

Leamington Rotary club is celebrating another successful Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and in Whitnash thanks to the one 150 people who remembered over 200 names of their absent loved ones.

Revealing that the two trees had raised £4,400, all of which the club has gone to the Myton Hospices, club secretary Mike Wilkinson said:

Advertisement

"Given the difficult economic climate we had not expected to be able to raise so much, and we are delighted to have raised such a worthy sum for such a worthy cause.

The Whitnash Tree of Light

Advertisement

"Now that the Trees of Light have raised £97,000 in 22 years, we look forward to seeing that top £100,000 next year".

"We are indebted to so many people and organisations who come together to support us, but we must highlight our thanks to the fund-raising team at The Myton Hospices, the staff in Leamington of the Warwick District Council and the Warwickshire County Council, the Royal Priors, Town Hall and The Tourist Office in the Pump Rooms and PSL sound engineers, and in Whitnash the Mayor, Town Clerk and Town Council, the rector and PCC of St Margaret's church and N S Booth Electrical".

Advertisement

"The community is always magnificent in their support of our projects, the best known of which are our Santa in the Royal Priors, our A Taste of Leamington restaurant experience, and our classic Cars At The Spa, every year".

Advertisement