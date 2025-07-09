Leamington Rotary Club has appointed its youngest ever and first non-UK national president in its 100-year history

Leamington Rotary Club president Ataberk Keskisoglu with outgoing president Linda John. Picture supplied.

Leamington Rotary Club has appointed its youngest ever president in its 100-year history

Ataberk Keskisoglu, a 27-year-old Turkish national, succeeds Linda John, who was the first ever woman to hold the post.

Passing on the baton, Linda said: “I was very honoured to be the first female president of this club and I am even more honoured to be handing over to someone who is not only our youngest but also our first non-UK national to be appointed president.

“I see Ataberk’s appointment as the future of Rotary.

"It is so important to continue the journey of changing our image and what we are about as that is the only way we will attract younger members with energy and enthusiasm.”

Ataberk, who was a member of Rotary in Ankara, joined Leamington Rotary Club three years ago after arriving in England to work as an electrical engineer with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

He said: “I have been involved with Rotary for the past six years and I’m extremely honoured by my appointment as president at a time when the club is celebrating its 100th anniversary.”

The club holds a number of annual fund-raising events for local charities, including the highly successful classic car show in the Pump Room Gardens, the Taste of Leamington dining experience, where 200 diners sample courses at some of the town’s best restaurants, and Santa Claus in the Royal Priors shopping centre.

Lunch meetings and - less formal evening meetings - are held fortnightly.

Anyone interested in joining can contact leamingtonrotary.co.uk