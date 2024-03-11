Leamington Rotary Club to hold classic car show fundraising event again this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 300 classic cars are expected to draw large crowds at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington this summer for the annual Classics at the Spa (CATS) festival.

The charity fundraiser, organised by Leamington Spa Rotary Club and sponsored by Startin Kia Warwick, attracts car clubs and individual owners from across the Midlands - and this year will also feature classic motorcycles.

Thousands of visitors expected on Sunday June 16 will also be treated to live entertainment throughout the day, plenty of food and drink outlets and a dedicated picnic area. There will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm.

(left to right) Leamington Spa Rotary Club president Barry Andrews, Startin Kia Warwick sales manager Kurt Smoult and Rotarian Simon Evans.

Rotarian Simon Evans, who chairs the show’s organising committee, said that all the money raised would go to local charities. “The show has become a regular town event, as well as a charity money raiser, and we made a record surplus last year of £5,100. People’s generosity can be amazing at times and we hope this year’s event will be even bigger and better.

“I would also like to thank Startin Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our generous headline sponsor yet again, and also Leamington BID for helping finance the event.”

Rotary president Barry Andrews said: “I would also like to thank all those who advertised in the programme, our army of Rotary volunteers and programme sellers, and those members of the public who bought programmes and donated money on the day.

“We had a big increase in visitors last year as people came to enjoy one of the town’s lovely parks, listen to the entertainment, picnic on the grass by the river, buy snacks and a drinks – and, of course, admire the hundreds of cars,” he said.

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia Warwick on Heathcote Lane, off Europa Way, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we were very pleased to be sponsoring this event again. Leamington Spa Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are looking forward to supporting the show again this year.”