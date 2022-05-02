Leamington rotary club to stage fundraising classic car show in September

Barry Andrews (left) from Leamington Rotary Club with Kia Warwick managing director David Derbyshire and his classic 1975 Saab 95

Hundreds of classic cars will be on display at an annual fundraising show organised by the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa in September.

Cars at the Spa will take place at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington town centre on September 25 from 10.30 am to 4pm.

The event will include live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a dedicated picnic area.

Rotarian Barry Andrews, who chairs the organising committee, said: “All the money raised will go to local charities and some international relief operations, such as for the Ukraine, and I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our generous sponsor once again, and also Leamington BID for helping finance the event.

“It is all the more welcome that these organisations are donating their time and money so that every penny raised can go to deserving charities whose fund-raising has suffered so badly during the pandemic.

“In addition, we will be inviting visitors to make a donation and there will also be programmes on sale,” he said.

Kia Warwick is a regular sponsor of the Rotary Club’s events and its managing director David Derbyshire, who will be displaying his classic 1975 Saab 95 at Cars at the Spa, said: “Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity.