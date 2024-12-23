Leamington Rotary Club’s Christmas Santa event has raised £1,700 for charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington Rotary Club’s Christmas Santa in the town’s Royal Priors shopping centre has raised £1,700 for local charities.

Organiser Rotarian Colin Robertson said that thanks to the help of his team of volunteers and elves, some 630 children received a free present over the weekend, an increase of 115 over last year.

Mr Robertson said: “We don’t charge for the children to see Santa but instead invite parents to make a donation, which this year totalled £1,910,

an increase of £440 over last year.

"This meant that together with the substantial grant towards the cost of the toys we received from the Leamington Town Council, we are able to distribute £1,700 to local charities

“But the real joy was seeing the smiles on the children’s faces, as they left clutching a treasured toy, and hopefully, with a lifelong memory.”

Leamington Rotary Club is also running its Christmas Trees of Light campaign to raise money for the Myton Hospices.