Leamington Round Table's Santa's sleigh helps raise more than £8,000 for good causes

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:54 BST
The Leamington Round Table's Santa's sleigh has helped raise more than £8,000 for good causes this year.

In addition to supporting the Leamington and Warwick Christmas light switch on events, Round Table members also accompanied Santa every Sunday to Friday in the lead-up to Christmas.

Arbury Skoda also generously provided a modern ‘Rudolph’ to pull Santa’s sleigh and each night a different charity and its volunteers joined the event.

The Leamington Round Table helped spread holiday cheer across Leamington and Warwick this year with its Santa sleigh, which also helped raise more than £8,000 for charities. Photo suppliedThe Leamington Round Table helped spread holiday cheer across Leamington and Warwick this year with its Santa sleigh, which also helped raise more than £8,000 for charities. Photo supplied
The Leamington Round Table helped spread holiday cheer across Leamington and Warwick this year with its Santa sleigh, which also helped raise more than £8,000 for charities. Photo supplied

Organisers said this year has been the most successful yet – raising more than £8,000 across 20 different events for local charities.

Darren Butler, the Round Table lead on the Santa Sleigh, said: “This year, we’ve raised more money than ever before for a range of worthy causes.

"It’s been a privilege to accompany Santa and witness the smiles and joy he brings to everyone, from newborns meeting him for the first time, to our visits to care homes where residents have met Santa many times before.”

Shak Khunti, president of Leamington Round Table, added: “There are so many charities within Leamington and Warwick that provide vital services.

"Santa’s visits to the local area are always magical, and we’re amazed by the generosity of residents who share the magic of Christmas and donate to support local causes.”

The Round Table also organizes the Leamington Regency Run and other fundraising events throughout the year.

Charities in the Leamington and Warwick area are also being encouraged to reach out to the Round Table to discuss how they can receive financial support.

For more information email: [email protected]

