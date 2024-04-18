Leamington runner taking on London Marathon for cause close to his heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A runner from Leamington is lacing up his trainers as he gets ready to take on the TCS London Marathon this weekend (April 21) for a cause that is close to his heart.

Ryan Clarke, 29, will be completing the 26.2 mile marathon to help generate funds for Children with Cancer UK – a national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

Ryan Clarke (pictured right) will be taking on the TCS London Marathon in memory of his second cousin, Neive (pictured on her auntie’s shoulders above). Photo supplied

Ryan was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of his second cousin, Neive Warwick, who died of Rhabdomyosarcoma in October 2023, at just six years old.

Rhabdomyosarcoma (also known as RMS) is a type of sarcoma cancer that affects the muscles that are attached to the bone, and is the most common type of soft tissue sarcoma to occur in childhood, accounting for around 53 per cent of cases.

This will be the first time that Ryan has ran the London Marathon. He said: “I’m incredibly motivated to show my support for Children with Cancer UK in memory of Neive and seeing first-hand the impact that childhood cancer and losing somebody so little can have.

“Even at the young age of six whilst battling cancer, Neive found great pleasure in running.

"Whether it was running with her dogs, preparing for the Race For Life or running on a treadmill during treatment – she would always have the biggest smile.

“Running the TCS London Marathon in support of Children with Cancer UK is my way of giving back for the hope they continue to provide.

"I’m motivated to take on this challenge for Neive, and hope to raise some vital funds for Children with Cancer UK to support the important work they do in aiding children and families affected by this disease.”

Ryan has already reached his fundraising target of £600 and hopes contributions will continue to be donated.

This year, more than 1,300 runners will be completing the TCS London Marathon to help raise funds for Children with Cancer UK.

Yvonne West, senior sports events manager at Children with Cancer UK, said: “We’d like to thank Ryan and every single runner who is taking part in the TCS London Marathon this year for Children with Cancer UK.”

"Their unwavering dedication, determination and willpower is incredibly inspiring and their fundraising efforts will help us continue to fund ground-breaking scientific research into the treatment and causes of childhood cancer, and provide crucial ongoing support for young cancer patients and their loved ones.

“Every runner, every step and every pound raised will truly make a huge difference in helping to support young cancer patients and their families across the UK.

"We wish Ryan and his fellow runners the very best of luck, and we’ll be cheering them on at the finish line.”