Leamington sale has funded eye surgery for young victim of war in Ukraine

Stas Librowski and Sophie Powers of the Leamington Polish Centre with Ram Prinjha (centre) who is handing over the cheque for £700 raised from the plant and flower sale. Picture submitted.

Allotment holders in south Leamington have held a sale of plants and flowers from which the proceeds will pay for surgery which will save a young Ukrainian refugee’s eye sight

The majority of the vegetable plants sold were grown by Ram Prinjah, 79, who has had a plot at St Mary’s Allotments since 1993.

He was helped by members of the St Mary’s Allotment’s Association in raising £700, which was given to the Leamington Polish Centre’s ongoing appeal to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

And £400 has paid for surgery which will save 14-year-old refugee Ignat’s eye sight.

Ram said: “It was very nice to be told that some of the money has been used for this.

“That’s what I wanted, to help somebody.”

Ignat is originally from Slowiansk in the Donbas region but has been forced to move away with his family to live in Shepetivka in a house with no bath or shower.

Ukrainian refugee Ignat with his mother and sister. Picture submitted.

Using the facilities at a nearby church he came to the attention of Sister Marlena, who is a contact for the Polish Centre.

She told the centre how Ignat needed the surgery as his vision was declining rapidly.

His surgery is now due to take place in the next few days and the Polish Centre will update Ram and others on Ignat’s progress.

Meanwhile, children in Ukraine have created art work which will be sent to the Polish Centre to thank everyone who has contributed to the appeal.

Ukrainian children have created art work which will be sent to the Leamington Polish Centre as a thank you for its ongoing aid appeal. Picture submitted.

Some have done paintings of Leamington Town Hall.

Since the centre in High Street started its appeal for humanitarian items and donations of money it has shipped more than 165 tones of aid to Ukraine and is still asking for medical items and dried and tinned foods to be dropped off.

It has also set up an online fundraising page to buy ambulances which can be visited here https://bit.ly/39cVI63