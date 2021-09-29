Leamington school celebrates 137th birthday with post-lockdown reunion

Head Girl Molly Hunt with Prep Pupil Dotty Howe and the birthday cake. Photo b by Kingsley School

A school in Leamington recently celebrated its 137th birthday with a post-lockdown reunion.

On Friday September 17, Kingsley School hosted its first face to face event since the pandemic began. Students, staff, parents, governors, alumnae and extended families were all invited to ‘Kingsley’s Big Birthday Bash’.

The event was a celebration of the Leamington-based school’s 137th birthday and all of the other birthdays members of the Kingsley community were unable to enjoy together during lockdown.

Students and alumnae performed musical entertainment for the guests. Photo by Kingsley School

The outdoor event took place at the school’s playing fields off Sandy Lane.

Pupils enjoyed party games and activities including a whole-school pass-the-parcel, inflatable obstacle courses and 'silly sports'.

The sixth form leadership team set up side-stalls for younger pupils and staff, including beanbag throwing, face painting and ‘guess the name of the teddy bear’.

During the evening, guests enjoyed musical performances from students and alumnae, including alumna and recording singer/song writer, Bronte Clare, and Alex Meixner.

The whole school enjoyed a mass game of pass the parcel. Photo by Kingsley School

Acting headteacher, Christina McCullough, gave a special birthday address; she spoke of the school’s founder - Rose Kingsley - and its 137-year history, the resilience shown by students and staff during a challenging 18 months and, the joy of bringing everyone back together again.

Head girl Molly Hunt was given the task of cutting the birthday cake, which was decorated with Kingsley blue cornflowers which are featured on the school’s historic crest.

Christina McCullough, said: “It was so nice to celebrate not only Kingsley’s birthday, but all of the other birthdays we were unable to celebrate during lockdown.