Pupils at a Leamington school have created a buzz by writing, singing and recording a song to promote an international beekeeping charity they have been learning about.

The Year 4 class at St Margaret’s C of E Junior school in Whitnash created the track to raise awareness of Bees Abroad, a cause which helps people in 15 countries to learn the skills to become beekeepers.

Those who benefit from the charity’s work make bee products and sell them for profit to earn a living to support their families.

Year 4 pupils at St Margaret’s C of E Junior school in Whitnash learn about beekeeping. Picture supplied.

In October, the youngsters held a vote to decide which charity they would support this year.

Since then they have carried out research about the charity and beekeeping by completing activities such as honey tasting and having visits from Warwickshire beekeepers.

To download and listen to the song click here https://qr1.be/9U0W

Year 4 teacher Hayleigh Mcaleese and pupils at St Margaret’s C of E Junior school in Whitnash have been interviewed about the song for local radio. Picture supplied.