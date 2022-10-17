Leamington school is first in town to be awarded a Peace Pole from Rotary Club

Campion School pupils place the Peace Pole outside the school's entrance with Julie Gardner, Head of RE (left), and Margaret Morley, Rotarian (right). Picture supplied.

A Leamington secondary school has become the first in the town to be awarded with a Rotary Peace Pole.

The pole will give Campion School pupils a focal point where they can reflect on the notion that peace should be encouraged.

It was given to the school in Sydenham as the result of a successful bid to The Rotary Club in the summer and was placed outside the front of the school’s main entrance in a ceremony with pupils, Julie Gardner, the school’s head of RE and Rotarian Margaret Morely last week.

Julie said: “Campion school is excited to unveil a Peace Pole in our school grounds for all of our students to be reminded about why peace is important to strive for and be able to reflect on why humanity is a precious gift. We are grateful to the Rotary for giving us this opportunity to improve the mental health and wellbeing of all our students."

Advertisement

Margaret added: “"Rotary is delighted to be able to support Campion School with their work to encourage young people to look for peaceful solutions to conflict, and enhance their space for young people to be able to reflect, which is so important for their mental well-being.

" Campion School is the first school in Leamington to plant a peace pole which has become an international symbol to create a better world.