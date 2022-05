St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington has held a day of celebrations which included pupils and staff forming the number 70 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday May 27).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school also held a special assembly where God Save The Queen was sang and pupils and staff wore red, white and blue – the colours of the Union Flag – as part of the event.

Read more: From being homeless to wearing a chain of office: the fascinating story of new Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins