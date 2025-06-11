Leamington school pupils’ Holocaust memorial garden has earned place at the BBC Gardeners World Live show

The horrors of the Holocaust have inspired a group of Leamington secondary school pupils to create a remembrance garden that has earned a place at the BBC Gardeners World Live show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Trinity Catholic School is exhibiting in the Beautiful Borders section of the show.

The Bud and Blossom Reflection Garden is a powerful tribute to commemorate 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz and the end of the Second World War.

It has symmetrical pebble pathways with a tranquil central pool for quiet contemplation.

There’s also a silver birch memorial tree where people can hang the names of loved ones who lost their lives in the war.

Deborah Hayden, head of humanities, said: “Visitors can also take home a packet of bud and blossom seeds, to grow something in their own space as a sign of hope for a better future.

"Taking part makes us feel proud and it’s a way we can help spread kindness and remembrance in our community and beyond.”

The pupils started a research group after school in 2021 a part of the BBC project Holocaust: Their Family, Me and Us inspired by the documentary presented by Rob Rinder who is better known as Judge Rinder.

The pupils had the chance to meet Rob and his mother, Angela Cohen, who is head of a charity set up to preserve the stories of more than 700 Jewish children who were brought to the UK after the end of World War Two.

There is now a memorial garden and commemorative mosaic at the school.

Lucy Tremlett, from BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said “We’re impressed by the creativity that goes into our Beautiful Borders section.

"This year’s theme, Cultivating Connections, has really fuelled the imaginations of this year's designers and is a reminder that gardens are a wonderful place to bring human beings and nature together.” The Trinity Catholic School History Research Group’s Beautiful Border can be seen at the BBC Gardeners World Live show at the NEC in Birmingham, which runs from tomorrow (Thursday June 12) to Sunday (June 15)

For more information about the show visit https://www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com/