Leamington school receives new defibrillator thanks to grant from county council

A Leamington secondary school has received a new defibrillator thanks to a grant from Warwickshire County Council.
The life-saving device has been be sited next to the new Sports Hall at Campion School.
Due to the expansion of the school, along with the school’s renewed capacity to hire out facilities for local community sports groups, it was agreed that a defibrillator would be necessary.
Local groups who will benefit from this include: Leamington Brakes FC, Little Kickers and JayKays Dance Company.
The benefits of a defibrillator are wide-ranging and offer peace of mind for both the school and the local community.
If a defibrillator is used within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest, survival rates can jump impressively from six per cent to 74 per cent.
The machine is easy to use for all age groups and training is not required.