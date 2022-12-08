Register
Leamington school receives new defibrillator thanks to grant from county council

The life-saving device has been sited next to the new sports hall at Campion School.

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 1:43pm

A Leamington secondary school has received a new defibrillator thanks to a grant from Warwickshire County Council.

The life-saving device has been be sited next to the new Sports Hall at Campion School.

Due to the expansion of the school, along with the school’s renewed capacity to hire out facilities for local community sports groups, it was agreed that a defibrillator would be necessary.

Whitnash Councillor and Campion School Governor, Judy Falp, visited the school to see the new defibrillator in situ along with Headteacher Jassa Panesar and Assistant Head Nick Hawkins. Picture supplied.

Local groups who will benefit from this include: Leamington Brakes FC, Little Kickers and JayKays Dance Company.

The benefits of a defibrillator are wide-ranging and offer peace of mind for both the school and the local community.

If a defibrillator is used within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest, survival rates can jump impressively from six per cent to 74 per cent.

The machine is easy to use for all age groups and training is not required.

