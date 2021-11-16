Leamington school staff show they have The X Factor for Children in Need

Pupils and staff at North Leamington School showed they had 'The X factor' when they performed in front of hundreds of people for a fundraising event.

'NLS does The X Factor' was staged by the 21-strong group at the school last Friday (November 12) to raise money for the BBC's annual Children in Need appeal.

The staff dressed up and sang as a range of famous music artists and bands including Amy Winehouse, Abba and Bruno Mars.

The cast of NLS does The X Factor.

And in the style of the popular TV programme The X Factor, each act was judged by a team of 'expert' student leaders based on performance, stage presence,

costumes and crowd interaction.

The event raised £786 for Children in Need, which is a cause the school has supported for the past 18 years.

Debby Hill, performance faculty leader at North Leamington School, said: “It was a delight to see so many staff volunteer to take part in this event to raise money for Children

in Need.

"The students loved seeing their teachers and other school staff let their hair down to sing and dance and more often than not, make a fool of themselves!.