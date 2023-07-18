Leamington schoolboy leads fundraising campaign for hospital after brain surgery

Seven-year-old Leo Ozga, of St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Sydenham, inspired staff, fellow pupils and parents at the school to raise £500 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital after he had an operation to remove an arachnoid cyst in May.

A Leamington schoolboy has lead a campaign to raise hundreds of pounds for a hospital after he underwent life-saving brain surgery in May.

Seven-year-old Leo Ozga, of St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Sydenham, inspired staff, fellow pupils and parents at the school to raise £500 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital after he had an operation to remove an arachnoid cyst which had been unwell from since 2022.

Leo Ozga and his family present the reading lamps to staff at Birmingham Children's hospital. Picture supplied.

Leo said: “During my hospitalisation, the nurses and doctors were amazing.

"They made me feel special and I am grateful for everything.

" While waiting for surgery the night before, I noticed that nurses were not comfortable writing notes over the night shift on a patient board.

"I have given away my reading lamp and nurses loved it, my small book reading lamp become a word sensation.

"It makes me feel great and I decided to raise money and buy more lamps for nurses so that all patients and nurses can benefit from the same feeling.”

Through the fundraising, Leo and St Anthony’s were able to donate 50 of the reading lamps to the hospital.

Leo and his family presented the lamps and a card signed by St Anthony’s students to staff at the hospital recently.