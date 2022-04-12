Leamington schoolgirls' cake sale raises hundreds of pounds to help victims of war in Ukraine

Two Leamington schoolgirls have been ‘blow away’ by the success of a bake sale they held to raise money to support the young victims of the war in Ukraine.
Daisy Golding and her best friend Lucia Thompson, who are both in year 8 at North Leamington School, held the ‘Ukrainian Bake Sale’ event outside Daisy’s house last week.
Daisy’s dad Rew said: “With a bit of help from mums, grans and some good old fashioned guerrilla marketing, we are sat here having captured the generosity of our local community to a current - but increasing - total of nearly £700.
"It’s fair to say the girls are over the moon and genuinely blown away by what they have achieved.”
All of the proceeds will go to Unicef’s Ukraine Appeal