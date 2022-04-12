Leamington schoolgirls' cake sale raises hundreds of pounds to help victims of war in Ukraine

Two Leamington schoolgirls have been ‘blow away’ by the success of a bake sale they held to raise money to support the young victims of the war in Ukraine.

Daisy Golding and her best friend Lucia Thompson, who are both in year 8 at North Leamington School, held the ‘Ukrainian Bake Sale’ event outside Daisy’s house last week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy’s dad Rew said: “With a bit of help from mums, grans and some good old fashioned guerrilla marketing, we are sat here having captured the generosity of our local community to a current - but increasing - total of nearly £700.

Daisy Golding and Lucia Thompson, in year 8 at North Leamington School, held a bake sale to raise money for Unicef's Ukraine Appeal. They raised almost £700 for the cause.

"It’s fair to say the girls are over the moon and genuinely blown away by what they have achieved.”

All of the proceeds will go to Unicef’s Ukraine Appeal