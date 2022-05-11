Leamington service that helps people search and apply for jobs is returning to its 'drop-in' service

Since Covid restrictions have now been lifted by the Government, Brunswick Hub Employment Services's Employment Club will return to pre-Covid ‘drop in’ sessions on Monday and Thursday 10am-12.30pm.

Clients will have free access to computers and the internet to search and apply for jobs, information, advice and guidance regarding their job search such as help with creating or updating a CV, writing a cover letter or personal statement, interview techniques and 1-2-1 support.

For more information or free employment advice call Janine on 07468 167240 or email [email protected] can also follow them on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BrunswickHubEC