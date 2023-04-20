Register
Leamington shopkeeper to attend royal party for King Charles III coronation

Sunder Sandher of One Stop in Tachbrook Road was invited to the garden party at Buckingham Palace as a reward for his community work over the years.

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

A Leamington shopkeeper will attend a royal party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Sunder Sandher of the multi-award winning One Stop in Tachbrook Road was invited to the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday May 9 as a reward for his community work over the years.

Sunder Sandher and his wife Pam with the invite to the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, which will take place as a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III in May. Picture by Mike Baker of MDB Photography.
Sunder Sandher and his wife Pam with the invite to the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, which will take place as a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III in May. Picture by Mike Baker of MDB Photography.

The coronation will take place on Saturday May 9.

