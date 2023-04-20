Leamington shopkeeper to attend royal party for King Charles III coronation
By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Sunder Sandher of the multi-award winning One Stop in Tachbrook Road was invited to the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday May 9 as a reward for his community work over the years.
The coronation will take place on Saturday May 9.