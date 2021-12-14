Leamington shoppers' donations to and purchases from lifeboat charity "will help save lives at sea"

The Leamington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is thanking thank all those shoppers in the town who generously donated to the charity at its recent collection at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.
Many people also supported the charity by buying products at the charity's merchandise stall at the Leamington Christmas Market.
Between the two events, staff collected £918 in donations and a further income of £953 from merchandise sales bringing the combined amount raised to about £1,870.
John Redshaw, the branch's treasurer said: "This income is much appreciated and will be put to good use in supporting those who help save lives at sea."