Leamington Singers hold their second annual Christmas Concert at a packed out venue

It was standing room only at St Nicholas church in Radford Semele last Tuesday (December 12) evening.

The Leamington Singers have performed to a packed out venue doe their second annual Christmas Concert.

The group sang eight songs ranging from Showaddywaddy’s Under the Moon of Love through some popular Christmas songs like Jingle Bell Rock to slower, more thought-provoking seasonal songs such as Who would imagine a King and even a version of the light-hearted The

The Leamington Singers perform at their second annual Christmas concert. Picture supplied.

Twelve Days after Christmas.

The group’s music director Mike Horth chose the moving Let There be Peace on Earth as the finale - a song which is particularly appropriate in these troubled times.

After the concert, there were refreshments, and the audience and choir members were able to mix and mingle, sharing Christmas joy and laughter.

The choir are now in their second year together and meet at the church on Tuesday evenings during school term time.

They have a wide-ranging repertoire, to please everyone, and give their very best to each and every number, without taking themselves too seriously.

Singing for pleasure is what they are about.

Those who are interested in being part of The Leamington Singers can visit the church on Tuesday January 9 or any other Tuesday in the new year.

No auditions are required to join.

The choir is always recruiting and male voices would be especially welcome.