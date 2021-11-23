Leamington sisters launch independent shop dedicated to dogs

Two sisters from Leamington say the independent shop they are set to open in the town is the 'pawfect' place for dog owners with style.

Claire Watkins and Victoria Henderson will officially open Henderson Hound at 43 Park Street from Friday (November 26).

The shop will sell 'beautiful things for dogs', many of which will be ethically sourced from around Great Britain.

Victoria Henderson and Claire Watkins at Henderson Hound at 43 Park Street in Leamington.

Victoria said: “Both Claire and I were teachers in our previous lives, but during the pandemic found ourselves – like many people – considering what really made us happy.

"For us it was the simple things: family, friends, long blustery walks and spending time with our dogs.

"It is this journey which led to us opening Henderson Hound, being able to surround ourselves with people and pets and share the things that bring us joy, in the loveliest community we know.

“With support from the rest of the family team, and our cheeky lurcher Larry, we have beautiful products, independently sourced from Cornwall to Yorkshire.

Victoria Henderson and Claire Watkins with lurcher Larry at Henderson Hound.

"We have raincoats made with sea-rescued plastic, British-made 100% natural rope toys that support the cleaning up of our coastline, British fish treats where every packet purchased gives one to a dog in shelter, hand-finished woollen dog coats and blankets from Yorkshire Mills using remnants that would otherwise go to landfill and beautiful leather collars and leads made entirely in the UK using vegetable tanning to reduce water consumption and avoid toxins.

"These accessories are not only fun and look great, but support independent businesses with good intentions.”

Every dog brought in to the shop by their owners over the weekend (November 26 to 28) will receive a treat made by a specialist baker.

For more information about Henderson Hound follow the www.instagram.com/hendersonhoundshop page or email [email protected]