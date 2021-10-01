Leamington sisters team up to help others for World Mental Health Day

Mari-Carmen and Katie Herranz-Sanchez have teamed up to put the spotlight on mental health awareness by offering a free online wellness talk..

Two Leamington sisters have teamed up to put the spotlight on mental health awareness by offering a free online wellness talk.

Small business owners Mari-Carmen and Katie Herranz-Sanchez will hold the event on Sunday October 10, which is World Mental Health Day, from 8pm on the Instagram Live app.

They were inspired to hold the talk due to the rise in cases of mental health issues as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and having had to cope with the stresses and strains of running their businesses during lockdown.

Katie, the owner of Olivia Reign Candles, said: "As a small business owner, every day is a struggle as work never stops, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic where small businesses have been particularly hurt.

"Between my sister and I have found some great ways to stay focused and take the time for each other and our own mental health.

"We’re delighted to be offering this free online wellness talk on World Mental Health Day and hope to give something back to the Leamington community that has really been there for small businesses like ours."

Mari-Carmen, the founder of Mari-Carmen Fitness, added: "My business and passion is all about helping others, whether it's with balancing their busy lives and a healthy lifestyle or sharing wellness techniques to improve mental health.

"It is an absolute pleasure to offer this complimentary wellness talk alongside my sister and we hope that together we can help people and raise awareness this coming World Mental Health Day."