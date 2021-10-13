Leamington sisters team up to host wellness workshop on World Mental Health Day

Two sisters from Leamington teamed up to raise awareness for mental health and well-being.

Last Sunday (October 10) marked World Mental Health Day and realising the importance of well-being, Mari-Carmen and Katie Herranz-Sanchez - who are also small business owners - offered a free online wellness workshop focusing on mindfulness and people's mental health.

Katie, owner of Olivia Reign Candles, said: "As a small business owner, every day is a struggle as work never stops, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic where small businesses have been particularly hurt.

Sisters Mari-Carmen and Katie Herranz-Sanchez held an online wellness workshop on World Mental Health Day. Photo supplied

"Between my sister and I we’ve found some great ways to stay focused and take the time for each other and our own mental health.

"We were thrilled to host our online wellness talk on World Mental Health Day and had a great turn out.

"We hope that everyone listening discovered some great tips to focus on their own wellness and would like to thank them for tuning in."

Mari-Carmen, founder of Mari-Carmen Fitness, said: "My business and passion is all about helping others, whether its with balancing their busy lives and a healthy lifestyle or sharing wellness techniques to improve mental health.

"It was an absolute pleasure to offer this complimentary wellness workshop."