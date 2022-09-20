Leamington solicitor braves Nordic winds to complete her first marathon in the foothills of Icelandic volcano for cause close to her heart

Louise Hunt and husband Ian completed the Reykjavik Marathon last month, swapping the UK for Iceland after missing out on a spot in the London Marathon.

Louise, a family law specialist at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington, and doctor Ian took part in the event to raise money for the Solihull-based Oesophageal Patients Association.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise’s dad Graham was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in May and has since had a laryngectomy – a complete voice box removal – which means he is now learning to communicate again.

Louise Hunt, a family lawyer at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington, and her husband Ian completed the Reykjavik Marathon in aid of the Oesophageal Patients Association. Photo supplied

The charity has played a vital part in supporting his recovery, and Louise and Ian have already raised £1,695 for the cause.

Talking about the marathon, Louise said: “I really enjoyed it, my husband less so. It’s the first marathon we’ve run together – we’ve done lots of half-marathons and decided if we didn’t do a marathon now, we never would.

“We applied for the London Marathon and didn’t get in, so we decided to go to Reykjavik with some friends and take part in the marathon there instead. It was so windy on the coast – I can’t even explain how windy it was.

"But I’m so glad we did our first marathon abroad, it made it even more special.”

Louise Hunt, a family lawyer at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington completed the Reykjavik Marathon in aid of the Oesophageal Patients Association. Photo supplied

Louise said the cause was very personal following her dad’s diagnosis. He can whisper and uses an electrolarynx, a medical device which is held under the chin to help him speak without a voice box.

She said: “Dad’s diagnosis was completely unexpected. It was a big shock – he had gone in for a standard procedure and they discovered the tumour.

“Luckily it hadn’t spread, which is very rare with this type of cancer. It was recommended he had a laryngectomy and also had his lymph nodes and thyroid removed.

“This has been completely life-changing and he is learning how to communicate again.

“The symptoms of this type of cancer are often masked as they cause things such as indigestion. Our hope is that if one person hears our story and goes to their GP as a result, then it has definitely been worth it.”