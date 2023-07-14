Leamington solicitors going all out to support its nominated charity The Myton Hospices

Myton Hospices needs £10.5 million this year to provide its services for free

A firm of Leamington solicitors is going all out to support its nominated charity The Myton Hospices.

Firstly, Blythe Liggins has raised £1,881 by giving up its time for free to support its Make a Will Week campaign.

Blythe Liggins has supported its nominated charity for more than 26 years, taking part in Make a Will Week since 2010.

Make a Will Week – team members from Blythe Liggins with (front row far left) Meganne Gill-Swift, events and campaigns fundraiser, and (front row far right) Rachael Collins, individual giving and engagement assistant, both from The Myton Hospices.

Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department at Blythe Liggins, said: “The Myton Hospices is our long-standing named charity and, once again, we had a great response to the Make a Will Week campaign."

Secondly, Blythe Liggins has announced that it is the Champagne sponsor for The Myton Hospices’ Charity Dinner on September 23 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

