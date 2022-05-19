Leamington solicitors raises much-needed funds for The Myton Hospices during Make a Will Week

Blythe Liggins Solicitors took part in the campaign by giving up its time for free to support its Make a Will Week campaign, which ran between March 7 and 11.
Blythe Liggins has supported its nominated charity for more than 25 years, taking part in Make a Will Week since 2010.
Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department at Blythe Liggins, said: “We had a fantastic response to the Make a Will Week campaign this year and we’re delighted to have raised nearly £2,000 for our long-standing named charity.
“Charities like Myton took a huge hit during the pandemic and supporting them has never been more important as we slowly get back to normal.
“The money will help the charity to continue providing vital services and support for terminally ill people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.”