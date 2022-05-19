Leamington solicitors raises much-needed funds for The Myton Hospices during Make a Will Week

Blythe Liggins Solicitors took part in the campaign by giving up its time for free to support its Make a Will Week campaign, which ran between March 7 and 11.

Blythe Liggins has supported its nominated charity for more than 25 years, taking part in Make a Will Week since 2010.

Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department at Blythe Liggins, said: “We had a fantastic response to the Make a Will Week campaign this year and we’re delighted to have raised nearly £2,000 for our long-standing named charity.

Left to right: Jessica McDonnell, Kayleigh Mullins and Paul England from the wills and probate team at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, which raised £1,912 for The Myton Hospices by giving its time for free during the Make a Will Week campaign. Photo supplied

“Charities like Myton took a huge hit during the pandemic and supporting them has never been more important as we slowly get back to normal.