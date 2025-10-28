Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club: Still going strong after 140 years in the community

By News Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:31 GMT
Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.

And the club marked the special occasion at its Autumn Open Meet at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre on October 18-19.

Mayor of Leamington Ruggy Singh was in attendance to help celebrate and for the swimmers to showcase their skills.

The club was formed in 1885 initially to promote open water swimming, and shortly afterwards the club made its home at the Royal Pump Rooms. Following the closure of the Royal Pump Rooms in 1989, the club moved to its new home at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

Mayor of Leamington Ruggy Singh was in attendance to help celebrate and for the swimmers to showcase their skills.

Head coach Graham Nash said: "Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club is immensely proud of its heritage, of its place in the Leamington community, and of its swimmers’ achievements.

"The club wishes to thank Leamington Town Council and Leamington Round Table for their donations to help with the running of our Open meet, and our sponsors Sheldon Bosley Knight and Jellyhaus."

The club currently supports a teaching section and a series of successful swimming squads. It competes in both the Nuneaton Junior League and the National Arena League, reaching the national finals in both in recent years.

Its swimmers compete at county, regional and national level and have in recent years produced two age group British champions and numerous national champions.

Throughout its long history, the club has been staffed largely by volunteers and it has always been a non-profit-making organisation with every penny of membership and session fees going towards pool hire, insurance, ASA affiliation, etc.

The club also raises money for local and national charities.

Donations or sponsorship to the club it would be warmly welcomed - email [email protected]

