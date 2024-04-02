Leamington Spa care home donates £400 to egg-straordinary good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, welcomed local charity Kissing it Better (KiB) into the home to help the residents and team get into the Easter spirit – and to award them an egg-stra special donation.

On the day, Priors House presented the £400 donation to KiB’s very own Easter bunny – a long-term charity partner of the care home, which brings young and older people together.

KiB has worked alongside Priors House for 8 years, delivering weekly activity sessions at the home, often with the help of a professional singer. They also help the team organise special events that bring young people into the home on a regular basis to encourage intergenerational friendships.

The Easter party also included a concert and sing-along, and gift giving.

Caty Oates, from Kissing it Better, said: “Thank you to everyone at Priors House for such a generous donation and for hosting a fantastic Easter party. We’re proud to have built such a wonderful relationship with the care home, and love to see the friendships across the generations flourishing!”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “Kissing it Better is a charity that is very close to everyone’s hearts here at Priors House and we are proud to support them and the wonderful work they do for our community.

“Intergenerational friendships are an incredibly important part of life at Priors House, encouraging young and older people to learn from each other, share happy memories of how times have changed, while improving wellbeing. We’re thrilled that our Easter party was such a special occasion for everyone involved – thank you to Kissing it Better for being part of our egg-stra special day!”

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.