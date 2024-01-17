Leamington Spa funeral home announces new dates for vital bereavement support group

As part of its ongoing support for the community, a local funeral branch is inviting people struggling with grief and bereavement to attend it’s brand-new monthly support group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A funeral home in Leamington Spa is inviting local people to its brand new monthly support group, designed to help those struggling with grief and bereavement.

Co-op’s John Taylor Funeralcare has launched the free-to-attend Bereavement Café to help local people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday 25 January at 10am-12pm, the funeral home on Russell Terrace will open its doors to the people of Leamington Spa for the Bereavement Café, which will then take place on the last Thursday of every month throughout 2024.

Ellie Goodman, Nicola Evans and Sharon Straker members of the Co-op John Taylor Funeralcare team

All are invited to join the friendly and welcoming group for a cup of tea, slice of cake and a chat with like-minded individuals about their own experiences of loss.

Sharon Straker, funeral director at Co-op’s John Taylor Funeralcare, said: “Working in funeral care, I am constantly in contact with bereaved families who ask about support with processing grief, and the team and I want to help as much as we can.

"We understand how difficult it can be to manage the loss of a loved one, which is why we’ve created the Bereavement Café. The group provides people with a safe space to discuss their feelings with others who are in a similar situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nobody is forced to speak or share their feelings with others, but sometimes I think even just being in a room with like-minded people can do a world of good.

“I’d encourage anyone in the community who is currently trying to navigate the loss of a loved one to get in touch – we're here for you.”

Booking isn’t required but to find out more please contact the home on 01926 426 052.