Leamington Spa Shopmobility temporarily closes service for an indeterminate period following manager's retirement
Cllr Dave Brunson, chairman of Leamington Spa Shopmobility, emphasised the service’s dedication to the community during this pause.
He said “The trustees consider that the service has been well utilised for many years.
"We have rented out electric scooters and wheelchairs for the last 20 years to hundreds of customers.
"But times have changed, the demand has changed and shopping habits are no longer as they were.”
Cllr Brunson said “We extend our sincere thanks to Leamington Town Council for their ongoing support and funding, as well as to the Royal Priors for providing our shop unit.
"Their invaluable backing has allowed us to provide mobility support to countless residents and visitors over the years.”
During this interim period, anyone in need of mobility equipment hire is encouraged to contact Wenman Healthcare at www.wenmanhealthcare.co.uk or on 01926 624432